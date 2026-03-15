Escalating Tensions in Gulf: Iran's Impact on Global Stability

Tensions escalated as Gulf Arab states reported fresh missile and drone attacks by Iran. This follows Iran's threat to broaden the conflict with the US and Israel, well into its third week. The war has severely disrupted air travel and oil exports, causing global economic ripples.

Despite back-and-forth attacks that have rattled Gulf economies, mediation efforts continue. Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, expressed willingness to discuss de-escalation proposals. Meanwhile, proposals by US President Trump for allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz highlight the international community's concern over economic and energy security

The humanitarian toll is stark, with thousands killed and displaced across the region, intensifying the conflict's complexity. Trump's calls for naval support in the Strait of Hormuz attempt to balance security with rising global anxiety about oil supplies and prices.