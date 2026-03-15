Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: A Tale of Domestic Turmoil
A man in Odisha allegedly bludgeoned his family members to death and subsequently died by suicide by consuming poison. The tragic incident occurred in Gariapali village, where Ramesh Garia killed his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. After hiding, he consumed poison during a police operation and died in the hospital.
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- India
In a tragic event that shocked the community, Ramesh Garia is alleged to have killed his family members before taking his own life. The incident unfolded in Odisha's Deogarh district, where the 52-year-old man bludgeoned his wife, daughter-in-law, and four-year-old granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
Police received a tip-off from Garia's son, who was not in the village at the time of the killings. Authorities initiated a search and later found Garia hiding atop a water tank in Gariapali village. The police and fire services mounted a rescue operation to bring him down safely.
However, Garia reportedly consumed a poisonous substance during the rescue attempt. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. An investigation into the entire incident is currently underway, as authorities seek to bring closure to this distressing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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