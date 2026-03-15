Election Commission Gears Up Against Black Money in Upcoming Polls
The Election Commission instructs investigative and security agencies to prevent black money, drugs, and illegal inducements in elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Measures include increased surveillance at strategic points and real-time data sharing from investigative units to ensure fair elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has ramped up efforts to eliminate black money, drugs, and illegal inducements as five legislative assemblies gear up for polls.
Steps have been taken to ensure elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry proceed fairly, with agencies on high alert.
Security bodies have been directed to enhance monitoring at key transit points, enhancing real-time data exchanges to maintain transparency and fairness throughout the election process.