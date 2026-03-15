Tributes Pour In for Former DGP HJ Dora

Former united Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, HJ Dora, passed away on Friday at the age of 82 in Hyderabad. He succumbed to complications arising from a chronic kidney disease that had progressed to end-stage renal disease by 2024.

On Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to Dora's family, acknowledging his significant contributions during his tenure. Naidu, in a statement, remarked on Dora's role in uplifting the Andhra Pradesh Police department to new heights by assuming key responsibilities.

The Chief Minister personally visited Dora's residence in Hyderabad, where he placed a wreath on the former DGP's portrait and paid his respects, marking a solemn tribute to a respected figure in the state's law enforcement history.

(With inputs from agencies.)