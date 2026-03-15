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Tributes Pour In for Former DGP HJ Dora

Former Andhra Pradesh DGP HJ Dora passed away in Hyderabad due to kidney complications at the age of 82. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Dora's residence, paying respects and offering condolences. Naidu highlighted Dora's pivotal role in elevating the state police department during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:51 IST
Tributes Pour In for Former DGP HJ Dora
  • Country:
  • India

Former united Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, HJ Dora, passed away on Friday at the age of 82 in Hyderabad. He succumbed to complications arising from a chronic kidney disease that had progressed to end-stage renal disease by 2024.

On Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to Dora's family, acknowledging his significant contributions during his tenure. Naidu, in a statement, remarked on Dora's role in uplifting the Andhra Pradesh Police department to new heights by assuming key responsibilities.

The Chief Minister personally visited Dora's residence in Hyderabad, where he placed a wreath on the former DGP's portrait and paid his respects, marking a solemn tribute to a respected figure in the state's law enforcement history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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