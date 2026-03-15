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Controversy and Consequences: Double Murder Shakes HPCL Biogas Plant

The Uttar Pradesh government has reshuffled law enforcement in response to the killing of two HPCL officials. A SIT has been formed, and a police outpost established at the plant as investigations continue. Allegations of mishandled security requests may dampen foreign investor confidence, according to political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:34 IST
Controversy and Consequences: Double Murder Shakes HPCL Biogas Plant
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  • India

In response to the recent tragic events at the HPCL biogas plant, the Uttar Pradesh government has enacted significant changes among its police force.

The double murder of two senior officials has led to the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly examine the incident.

Political representatives express concerns over the potential impact on investor confidence and allege previous security requests were neglected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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