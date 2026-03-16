Honoring Maharaja Ranbir Singh: A Visionary Legacy in Jammu
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored 19th-century ruler Ranbir Singh by unveiling his bust and renaming the Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus after him. The event highlighted Singh's cultural vision for Jammu and Kashmir and his lasting legacy in intellectual and spiritual values, encouraging youth to uphold his ideals.
- Country:
- India
In a ceremonial event on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the bust of 19th-century ruler Ranbir Singh and announced the renaming of the Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus in his honor.
Sinha highlighted Singh's unique vision for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that he saw the region as a vibrant cultural entity, not just land. He praised Singh for integrating intellectual and spiritual values into its core, thereby shaping a rich legacy.
The Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to uphold Singh's principles and contribute to a prosperous region. Financial support was promised for establishing educational institutions like Gurukuls and Pathshalas to continue nurturing Singh's foresight and ideals.
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