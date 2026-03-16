Left Menu

Honoring Maharaja Ranbir Singh: A Visionary Legacy in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored 19th-century ruler Ranbir Singh by unveiling his bust and renaming the Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus after him. The event highlighted Singh's cultural vision for Jammu and Kashmir and his lasting legacy in intellectual and spiritual values, encouraging youth to uphold his ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:25 IST
Honoring Maharaja Ranbir Singh: A Visionary Legacy in Jammu
Ranbir Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonial event on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the bust of 19th-century ruler Ranbir Singh and announced the renaming of the Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus in his honor.

Sinha highlighted Singh's unique vision for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that he saw the region as a vibrant cultural entity, not just land. He praised Singh for integrating intellectual and spiritual values into its core, thereby shaping a rich legacy.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to uphold Singh's principles and contribute to a prosperous region. Financial support was promised for establishing educational institutions like Gurukuls and Pathshalas to continue nurturing Singh's foresight and ideals.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026