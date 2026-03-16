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India Warns Indians in Iran: Coordinate With Embassy Before Border Travel

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in Iran, urging them not to attempt border crossings without coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. This follows increased tensions in the Gulf region due to US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Embassy stressed coordinated travel to avoid logistical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:15 IST
India Warns Indians in Iran: Coordinate With Embassy Before Border Travel
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The Indian government has issued a strong advisory warning its citizens based in Iran not to cross any land borders without consulting the Indian Embassy in Tehran. This warning comes as tensions escalate due to recent military engagements between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The Embassy highlighted that uncoordinated attempts to leave Iran might result in serious logistical and immigration challenges. This advisory serves as a cautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the region.

Indian citizens are urged to strictly adhere to the advisory and maintain regular contact with the Embassy, which is working on coordinated transit arrangements. The Embassy also provided hotline numbers for any travel-related assistance, emphasizing the need for caution amid growing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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