India Warns Indians in Iran: Coordinate With Embassy Before Border Travel

The Indian government has issued a strong advisory warning its citizens based in Iran not to cross any land borders without consulting the Indian Embassy in Tehran. This warning comes as tensions escalate due to recent military engagements between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The Embassy highlighted that uncoordinated attempts to leave Iran might result in serious logistical and immigration challenges. This advisory serves as a cautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the region.

Indian citizens are urged to strictly adhere to the advisory and maintain regular contact with the Embassy, which is working on coordinated transit arrangements. The Embassy also provided hotline numbers for any travel-related assistance, emphasizing the need for caution amid growing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)