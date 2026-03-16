Cyanide Threat Sends Bhopal Officials into Frenzy
A cyanide gas threat targeting a Madhya Pradesh government office led to a temporary evacuation. Although discovered to be a hoax, similar threatening emails have previously unsettled Bhopal. Police suspect a gang's involvement as investigations continue to identify the perpetrators behind these alarming emails.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident, a government office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, received an email threatening a cyanide gas attack, triggering immediate evacuation measures.
The email claimed that 16 cylinders filled with cyanide gas were strategically placed to detonate later in the day. However, officials later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.
Authorities, including police and bomb disposal squads, thoroughly searched the premises but found no explosives. Investigations are ongoing, with suspicions of nationwide gang involvement in these threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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