A Historic Milestone: PM Modi's 8,931 Days in Public Service

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reaching a remarkable milestone in public service—8,931 days—from his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister to his ongoing role as India's Prime Minister.

Reddy described Modi's prolonged service as a 'historic milestone' and used his social media platform 'X' to extend his heartfelt congratulations.

He emphasized that this achievement is a testament to Modi's grit and resilience, and extended wishes for Modi's continued health and strength in leading the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)