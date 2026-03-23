A Historic Milestone: PM Modi's 8,931 Days in Public Service
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated PM Modi for completing 8,931 days in public service, highlighting it as a historic achievement. Reddy acknowledged Modi's journey from Gujarat's Chief Minister to India's Prime Minister and wished him strength and good health for continued service to the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reaching a remarkable milestone in public service—8,931 days—from his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister to his ongoing role as India's Prime Minister.
Reddy described Modi's prolonged service as a 'historic milestone' and used his social media platform 'X' to extend his heartfelt congratulations.
He emphasized that this achievement is a testament to Modi's grit and resilience, and extended wishes for Modi's continued health and strength in leading the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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