Clerical Error Sparks Political Outcry in Kerala
A clerical error caused a political uproar when a letter from the Election Commission mistakenly displayed the BJP Kerala unit's seal. The CPI(M) and Congress demanded clarifications, suspecting a deeper connection between the BJP and the Election Commission. The issue was corrected swiftly, restoring procedural integrity.
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A clerical mistake involving a letter from the Election Commission featuring the BJP Kerala unit's seal has ignited a political commotion. Both CPI(M) and Congress reacted sharply, questioning the impartiality of the Election Commission.
Addressing these allegations, the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala clarified that the error was due to an oversight and was promptly amended. The mishap originated from a BJP-supplied photocopy of a 2019 directive, which mistakenly bore its seal when disseminated.
Corrective measures were implemented immediately, with the withdrawal of the erroneous document and a formal notice issued to all concerned parties. The Election Commission assured the public of their commitment to maintaining an unbiased electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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