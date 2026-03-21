Tragic Incident in Vaduthala: Family of Five Found Dead

A tragic discovery was made on Saturday when five individuals were found dead in a rented home in Vaduthala. Among the deceased were two women, Kanakalatha and her daughter Aswathy, as well as Aswathy's three children. All had been residents from Thiruvananthapuram, temporarily staying for medical treatment.

Police officials from the Ernakulam North Police Station reported that the family had not been seen since Friday, prompting the house owner to investigate, leading to the grim discovery. Current speculations suggest that the adults might have taken their own lives after killing the children.

Efforts are in progress to gather more information about the incident. The police are attempting to contact relatives of the deceased to advance the investigation. A formal case will be registered following an initial probe as efforts to uncover further details continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)