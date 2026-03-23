Path to Peace: Diplomacy and Dialogue Between India and Pakistan

In a call for diplomacy, a Pakistani envoy underscored that peaceful relations between Pakistan and India can only be established through equality, mutual respect, and resolving disputes amicably.

Speaking during the Pakistan Day event at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich raised the Kashmir issue, advocating for a 'just settlement.' He emphasized that peace hinges on addressing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and the desires of the Kashmiri people.

Highlighting Pakistan's commitment to sovereignty, Warraich noted that Pakistan's established deterrence is vital for regional stability. The event also celebrated Pakistan's history, honoring national martyrs and reading messages from top Pakistani leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)