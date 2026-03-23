Avon Water Project Completed in Limpopo; Bhongweni Scheme to Benefit Over 3,700 Households

In a significant boost to rural water infrastructure, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has completed and handed over the R22.9 million Avon Water Project in Limpopo, while also preparing to launch the Bhongweni Water Supply Project in KwaZulu-Natal—two major initiatives aimed at improving access to clean and reliable water in underserved communities.

Avon Water Project Brings Relief to Ga-Seakamela Community

The Avon Water Project, implemented in the Blouberg Local Municipality under Capricorn District Municipality, marks a critical intervention for the Ga-Seakamela community, which has long struggled with unreliable water access.

Funded through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), the project was formally handed over by DWS Limpopo Provincial Head Lucy Kobe, alongside local government leaders including Mayor Mamedupi Teffo and Mayor Maria Thamaga, with participation from Lepelle Northern Water.

Infrastructure Designed for Sustainable Supply

The project introduces a comprehensive water supply system built to ensure long-term reliability:

2 newly drilled boreholes and 4 refurbished boreholes

Combined yield of 604.8 kilolitres per day (24-hour cycle)

5 pump houses for efficient distribution

200-kilolitre elevated steel storage tank

3 km bulk pipeline + 1 km galvanised steel pipeline

100 standpipes installed across the community

Protective palisade fencing for infrastructure security

Additionally, boreholes installed at Selaelo Primary School are expected to significantly improve water access for students and staff.

Community Impact and Sustainability Focus

Local leaders welcomed the project as a transformative step in improving living conditions, public health, and daily convenience for residents.

Lucy Kobe urged the community to protect infrastructure from vandalism and adopt responsible water usage practices to ensure sustainability.

The handover coincided with National Water Month and the global observance of World Water Day (March 22), reinforcing the importance of water security.

Bhongweni Project Set to Strengthen Water Access in KwaZulu-Natal

In a parallel development, the DWS, in partnership with the Harry Gwala District Municipality, is set to launch the Bhongweni Water Supply Project in Greater Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal on March 24, 2026.

The project aims to address water shortages in rural communities and expand infrastructure for future growth.

Key Features of the Bhongweni Water Supply Project

Upgrade of ~5 km secondary bulk pipeline to 315mm diameter

Enhancement of service reservoir capacity to 2.5 megalitres

Expansion and upgrading of reticulation networks

Designed to serve 3,783 households initially

Scalable to support 5,626 households by 2047

A Forward-Looking Investment in Water Security

The Bhongweni project reflects a long-term planning approach, ensuring that infrastructure can accommodate population growth and future development needs.

Officials emphasised that the project is not just about water access, but about:

Improving public health outcomes

Enhancing dignity and quality of life

Supporting economic and livelihood opportunities

Bridging Service Delivery Gaps

Both projects highlight the government’s continued commitment to closing infrastructure gaps and ensuring equitable access to basic services.

“These investments demonstrate our resolve to ensure that no community is left behind in accessing safe and reliable water,” the department noted.

Community-Centric Development

The Avon project concluded with a community engagement session at Ditlou Sports Grounds, where residents expressed appreciation for improved service delivery and ongoing government efforts.

Together, these initiatives represent a broader push toward inclusive development, sustainable infrastructure, and universal access to water—a fundamental human right.