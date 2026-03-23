Federal Immigration Officers Supplement TSA During Shutdown

Federal immigration officers have been observed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid a government shutdown prompted by funding disputes. This deployment, directly ordered by President Trump, aims to supplement the Transportation Security Administration's capabilities as the shutdown causes extensive delays at security checkpoints nationwide.

Agents, usually tasked with handling criminal cases involving smuggling and trafficking, made an unusual appearance at checkpoint lanes traditionally managed by TSA staff. This shift in duties highlights the political conflict over funding the Department of Homeland Security, with Trump pressing for support to immigration agencies, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

The president's directive comes amid Democratic resistance, requiring changed operational practices including warrant mandates for ICE and removal of face coverings by officers. Tensions are expected to rise as the situation unfolds, with thousands of DHS workers laboring without pay. Trump has signaled a partial concession by suggesting ICE forego masks at airports unless dealing with high-risk individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)