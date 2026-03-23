Left Menu

Federal Immigration Officers Supplement TSA During Shutdown

Federal immigration officers were deployed to TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport during a government shutdown causing long delays. President Trump ordered this action, demanding funding for the Department of Homeland Security, while Democrats seek policy changes for immigration operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:20 IST
Federal Immigration Officers Supplement TSA During Shutdown
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal immigration officers have been observed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid a government shutdown prompted by funding disputes. This deployment, directly ordered by President Trump, aims to supplement the Transportation Security Administration's capabilities as the shutdown causes extensive delays at security checkpoints nationwide.

Agents, usually tasked with handling criminal cases involving smuggling and trafficking, made an unusual appearance at checkpoint lanes traditionally managed by TSA staff. This shift in duties highlights the political conflict over funding the Department of Homeland Security, with Trump pressing for support to immigration agencies, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

The president's directive comes amid Democratic resistance, requiring changed operational practices including warrant mandates for ICE and removal of face coverings by officers. Tensions are expected to rise as the situation unfolds, with thousands of DHS workers laboring without pay. Trump has signaled a partial concession by suggesting ICE forego masks at airports unless dealing with high-risk individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026