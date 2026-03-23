Gujarat Government Dispels Fuel Shortage Rumors Amid West Asian Conflict

The Gujarat government has firmly stated there is no fuel shortage in the state, countering rumors spurred by the ongoing West Asian conflict. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured the public of adequate petrol and diesel supplies, urging citizens to remain calm and disregard misinformation.

In an effort to prevent panic buying, Sanghavi highlighted that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is actively monitoring the situation, with continuous assessments ensuring smooth fuel distribution. Despite a few petrol pumps experiencing temporary outages, he emphasized there is no statewide fuel supply issue.

The Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association supports these claims, attributing any long queues to consumer panic rather than genuine scarcity. They appeal to the public to verify information and cooperate with petrol station operators to ensure orderly fuel dispensing.

(With inputs from agencies.)