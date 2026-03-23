Community Clash Erupts in Riyawli Nagla, Injuring 10

A violent clash erupted between two factions of the same community in Riyawli Nagla village, leaving at least 10 people injured, authorities reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal, a dispute over a vehicle being allegedly touched spiraled into chaos as both sides resorted to throwing stones and wielding sticks.

Law enforcement responded swiftly, registering a case against the involved individuals and arresting 16 suspects. Enhanced security measures have been implemented in the village to avert any future disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)