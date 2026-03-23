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Community Clash Erupts in Riyawli Nagla, Injuring 10

A clash between two groups in Riyawli Nagla village resulted in at least 10 injuries. Stemming from a dispute over a vehicle, the altercation expanded with the use of stones and sticks. Police have arrested 16 and heightened security in the area to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:34 IST
Community Clash Erupts in Riyawli Nagla, Injuring 10
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  • India

A violent clash erupted between two factions of the same community in Riyawli Nagla village, leaving at least 10 people injured, authorities reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal, a dispute over a vehicle being allegedly touched spiraled into chaos as both sides resorted to throwing stones and wielding sticks.

Law enforcement responded swiftly, registering a case against the involved individuals and arresting 16 suspects. Enhanced security measures have been implemented in the village to avert any future disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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