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Boundary at the Litani: Israel's Escalating Pursuit of Lebanese Territory

Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for extending Israel's border with Lebanon up to the Litani River amidst escalating military operations targeting Hezbollah. The military strikes have led to significant civilian casualties and displacements, while Lebanon urges international intervention to halt the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:22 IST
Boundary at the Litani: Israel's Escalating Pursuit of Lebanese Territory
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Amid escalating military tensions, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared that Israel should extend its border with Lebanon up to the Litani River. His comments come as Israeli forces conduct aggressive assaults in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

The conflict, which was sparked by missile strikes from Hezbollah, has resulted in over 1,000 Lebanese casualties and displaced more than a million people. Israeli operations have involved airstrikes, civilian evacuations, and destruction of infrastructure, drawing criticism from international human rights organizations.

Lebanon, facing severe humanitarian challenges, is pressing for international diplomatic intervention to broker peace. Meanwhile, Israel maintains its stance, aiming to protect its northern residents from Hezbollah threats, even as debates over its territorial ambitions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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