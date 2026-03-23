Boundary at the Litani: Israel's Escalating Pursuit of Lebanese Territory

Amid escalating military tensions, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared that Israel should extend its border with Lebanon up to the Litani River. His comments come as Israeli forces conduct aggressive assaults in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

The conflict, which was sparked by missile strikes from Hezbollah, has resulted in over 1,000 Lebanese casualties and displaced more than a million people. Israeli operations have involved airstrikes, civilian evacuations, and destruction of infrastructure, drawing criticism from international human rights organizations.

Lebanon, facing severe humanitarian challenges, is pressing for international diplomatic intervention to broker peace. Meanwhile, Israel maintains its stance, aiming to protect its northern residents from Hezbollah threats, even as debates over its territorial ambitions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)