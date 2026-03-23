FIR filed against Chandauli SDM and his family over dowry harassment

Police registered an FIR against a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Chandauli and five of his family members for allegedly harassing his wife, also an SDM, for dowry, officials said on Monday. Circle Officer Prashant Raj Huda said the case was lodged on March 17 at the women's police station in Pratapgarh on the Superintendent of Police's directions, based on a complaint filed by the woman officer's father, Nishakant Ojha. According to the complaint, Nishakant alleged that his daughter, Divya Ojha, married SDM Anupam Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj, on December 1, 2020. Mishra's mother has submitted a counter complaint at Alinagar police station, accusing her daughter-in-law of assault. Station House Officer Anil Kumar Pandey said the complaint was received on March 21, and action will be taken only after examining the claim. Nishakant Ojha, in his complaint, claimed that Rs 10 lakh was transferred to Mishra's bank account, and Rs 28 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh and household items worth Rs 7 lakh was given at the time of marriage. Despite this, he alleged that his daughter faced continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands. He alleged that attempts were made to kill her by strangulation and that on the night of December 7, 2025, Mishra and his mother allegedly assaulted her, causing injuries to her head and hands. He added that a medical examination was conducted following the incident. The FIR names the husband, father-in-law Pramod Mishra, mother-in-law Shashi Mishra, and sisters-in-law Pooja Pandey and Preeti Pandey under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said legal action will be taken after the investigation.

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