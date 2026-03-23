Justice Delivered: Hope Restored for Terror Victim Families in Jammu and Kashmir

Justice has finally reached the families of terror victims in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing long-overdue relief and recognition. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently handed out appointment letters to 438 beneficiaries, marking a pivotal moment for those who have suffered for over two decades.

Abrar Ahmed from Rajouri is among those who received the appointment letter. He lost his parents to terrorism 26 years ago and deemed this moment as justice fulfilled. Many families expressed similar sentiments, recounting years of hardship and neglect.

The initiative not only provides jobs but also symbolizes a 'zero tolerance' policy against militancy, aiming to restore dignity and financial stability to these families. Sinha pledged continued efforts to ensure justice reaches every affected household.

(With inputs from agencies.)