Karnataka Assembly Enacts Major Social Reform Bills

The Karnataka Assembly has successfully passed two transformative bills focused on social reform and heritage preservation.

The first is the Karnataka Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Unity, Freedom, Dignity and Tradition in Marriage Bill, 2026, designed to tackle honor crimes and promote constitutional values in marriages, aligning with principles of equality and inclusivity. Named 'Iva Nammava', the bill promises stringent penalties for offenses and aims at broader social change.

The second legislation, the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Act, 2026, seeks to preserve and digitize ancient manuscripts, underpinning a commitment to safeguarding diverse subjects ranging from religion to science. Efforts will be led by a dedicated authority tasked with systematic collection and documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)