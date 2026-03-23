Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: NIA's Search for Answers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an extensive operation on Monday, targeting multiple locations throughout Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into the Red Fort car bomb blast case.

Raids were executed across nine premises in six districts, namely Srinagar, Baramulla, Jammu, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Handwara. Several digital devices were seized during these operations, which will undergo forensic analysis, according to an official statement from the NIA.

To date, 11 individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in the blast, which claimed 13 lives on November 10, 2025, in the national capital. Among the dead was Umar Un Nabi, identified as the mastermind behind the attack. The NIA continues its efforts to uncover the broader conspiracy and identify additional parties involved in the acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)