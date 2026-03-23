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Himachal Pradesh's Budget Crisis: A Looming Financial Emergency?

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, critiques the 2026-27 financial budget, claiming it fails to aid the state amidst a financial emergency. He asserts the budget cuts essential areas despite a rising revenue deficit and fewer job opportunities, pointing towards stalled development under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:11 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Budget Crisis: A Looming Financial Emergency?
budget
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the upcoming financial year's budget, Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, has condemned the 2026-27 financial plan as insufficient for the state's pressing needs. Thakur argues that the budget cuts across crucial sectors such as social security, education, and agriculture, are crippling efforts to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

Labelling it a 'bundle of lies,' Thakur accused the government of presenting misleading figures while the allocations for key sectors continue to shrink drastically, with significant reductions over the past two fiscal years. Despite global trends of gradual budget expansion, Himachal's budget remains stagnant, equivalent to what was presented three years ago, further emphasising inadequate provisioning for essential schemes.

With capital expenditure dwindling and revenue deficits increasing, Thakur is particularly concerned about the dwindling job opportunities under the current administration. He also highlights imbalances in regional development, noting that regions tied to the chief minister seem to benefit disproportionately. Thakur calls for urgent reassessment to address the state's looming financial emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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