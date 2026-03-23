Court Stays Suspension Over School Bus Accident

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has put a temporary stop to the suspension of Aligarh's Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Vandana. The suspension came in the wake of a tragic school bus accident on February 28, 2026, which resulted in the death of a child. The court demanded that the state government file a counter-affidavit within the next four weeks.

Justice Manish Mathur, who passed the interim order on Vandana's writ petition, emphasized the need for detailed consideration of the case, slated for hearing in the week starting April 20. The suspension order, initially issued on March 1, 2026, followed a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Senior counsel Gaurav Mehrotra defended Vandana, arguing that the RTO should not be held responsible, as inspecting vehicles falls outside her remit. The state's counsel struggled to effectively counter these arguments. Despite staying Vandana's suspension, the court clarified that the ongoing departmental inquiry could continue and conclude without restrictions.