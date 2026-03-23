Belgium Bolsters Security After Antisemitic Attacks

In response to a recent surge in antisemitic attacks, Belgium has deployed soldiers across major cities. This action is intended to bolster security for the Jewish community, following reported incidents in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Belgian Defence Minister, Theo Francken, announced the deployment on Monday, underscoring the government's commitment to protecting its citizens, particularly at Jewish sites like synagogues and schools. This decision follows a synagogue explosion in Liege, which authorities have identified as an antisemitic act.

The move aims to curb further violence, highlighted by similar incidents in the Netherlands, including an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam. Five youths have been arrested in relation to this attack. As tensions rise globally, Belgian officials are taking precautions to safeguard communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)