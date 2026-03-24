Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Cast Conversion Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled that individuals converting from Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism to other religions lose their Scheduled Caste status. This decision, upholding an Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling, highlights that the caste system does not apply to Christianity, affecting legal protections and benefits associated with Scheduled Caste status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:03 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Cast Conversion Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court reaffirmed on Tuesday that individuals who convert from Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism to other religions are no longer deemed members of a Scheduled Caste. This landmark ruling upholds an earlier decision by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria clarified that such conversions lead to the immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste status. The court emphasized that no legal benefits, protections, or reservations associated with Scheduled Caste status can be conferred on someone who converts, as per the Constitution or Parliament's enactment.

This case involved Pastor Chinthada Anand, who challenged the earlier high court ruling after filing a criminal case invoking the SC/ST Act. The Supreme Court confirmed that Anand, practicing as a Christian pastor, could not claim Scheduled Caste benefits, citing the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026