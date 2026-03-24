Supreme Court Upholds Cast Conversion Ruling

The Supreme Court reaffirmed on Tuesday that individuals who convert from Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism to other religions are no longer deemed members of a Scheduled Caste. This landmark ruling upholds an earlier decision by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria clarified that such conversions lead to the immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste status. The court emphasized that no legal benefits, protections, or reservations associated with Scheduled Caste status can be conferred on someone who converts, as per the Constitution or Parliament's enactment.

This case involved Pastor Chinthada Anand, who challenged the earlier high court ruling after filing a criminal case invoking the SC/ST Act. The Supreme Court confirmed that Anand, practicing as a Christian pastor, could not claim Scheduled Caste benefits, citing the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)