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Delhi High Court Extends Parole for Convicted Murderer’s Surgery

The Delhi High Court has extended the parole of Amit Shukla, convicted in the Saumya Vishwanathan murder case, for an additional two weeks. The extension, effective from April 6, allows Shukla to undergo surgery. Previously delayed, the procedure is now scheduled for April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:02 IST
Delhi High Court Extends Parole for Convicted Murderer’s Surgery
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted a two-week parole extension for Amit Shukla, convicted in the Saumya Vishwanathan murder case, to undergo surgery. Justice Saurabh Bannerjee ruled that Shukla's parole, effective from April 6, will allow him the necessary time for a rescheduled surgery on his right shoulder, initially delayed due to late release from custody.

Represented by advocates Shannu Baghel and Sonam, Shukla's legal team argued for the parole extension, presenting the necessity of his admission to Safdarjung Hospital. The court noted that Shukla was released on February 28, leading to the previous cancellation of his surgery scheduled for February 26.

Amit Shukla, along with four other convicts, faces life sentences for their roles in the 2008 murder and organized crime operations. Convicted under multiple charges, including murder and violation of the MCOCA, their criminal trial showcased detailed evidence of involvement in a crime syndicate led by Ravi Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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