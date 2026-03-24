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Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over 'Chettatharam' Comment

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan justified his 'chettatharam' comment directed at former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, claiming it referred to betrayal of ideology, not as an insult. The comment ignited a verbal clash between CPI(M) leaders and Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran is contesting the upcoming election supported by UDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:53 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Over 'Chettatharam' Comment
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, addressed a controversy surrounding his comment about former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran. He emphasized that the term 'chettatharam,' which translated approximately to 'cheapness,' was not meant as an affront but as an indication of Sudhakaran's ideological deviation.

Vijayan clarified at a press conference that his intention was to highlight Sudhakaran's departure from Marxist principles, not to brand him as a 'chetta' or 'bad man.' The political war of words swelled as Sudhakaran accused Vijayan of misusing terms, while the opposition Congress suggested CPI(M) was attempting to redefine the term for political gain.

Sudhakaran is now campaigning for the upcoming election on April 9, with the backing of the United Democratic Front (UDF), after opting out of renewing his CPI(M) membership, stating that he was marginalized by party leaders. He will face CPI(M) competitor and incumbent MLA H Salam in Ambalapuzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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