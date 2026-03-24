Left Menu

No Centralized Data on Northeast Discrimination Incidents, Says Government

The government has stated that no centralized data is kept on hate speech and discrimination against Northeast individuals, noting that policing is a state responsibility. Steps have been outlined by the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance safety and address related grievances, including advisory issuances and dedicated support structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:30 IST
No Centralized Data on Northeast Discrimination Incidents, Says Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Tuesday that no centralized data is maintained on incidents of hate speech, racial slurs, harassment, and discrimination against individuals from the Northeast. This information was shared in response to a query by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai emphasized that policing and public order are under the purview of state governments, as per the Constitution of India. States are tasked with crime prevention, detection, and investigation, while the National Crime Records Bureau records crime data.

Minister Rai outlined measures taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including advisory notes to states, setting up of a Special Police Unit for North East Region, and establishing helplines to handle grievances and ensure the safety of Northeast individuals nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026