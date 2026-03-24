No Centralized Data on Northeast Discrimination Incidents, Says Government

The government announced on Tuesday that no centralized data is maintained on incidents of hate speech, racial slurs, harassment, and discrimination against individuals from the Northeast. This information was shared in response to a query by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai emphasized that policing and public order are under the purview of state governments, as per the Constitution of India. States are tasked with crime prevention, detection, and investigation, while the National Crime Records Bureau records crime data.

Minister Rai outlined measures taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including advisory notes to states, setting up of a Special Police Unit for North East Region, and establishing helplines to handle grievances and ensure the safety of Northeast individuals nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)