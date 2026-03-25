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Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on SC Status Sparks Controversy

The Supreme Court's recent decision to deny Scheduled Caste status to individuals who convert to Christianity, Islam, or other minority religions has raised concerns among minority communities. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the ruling, questioning the government's approach to the ongoing legal debates surrounding this sensitive issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:51 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on SC Status Sparks Controversy
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The Supreme Court's verdict to withhold Scheduled Caste status from those who convert to Christianity, Islam, or similar minority religions has led to significant debate and unease among minority communities. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala openly criticized the decision, highlighting deep-seated concerns.

Surjewala articulated that the matter of SC status upon conversion, which profoundly affects the underprivileged and those battling societal prejudice, requires more nuanced deliberation rather than a simple interpretation of the Constitution's Scheduled Castes Order, 1950.

In his critique, Surjewala pointed out that the decision skipped a necessary referral to a larger Supreme Court bench, questioning the government's handling of the matter. The ruling has prompted a political stir, with allegations of oversight or deliberate silence by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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