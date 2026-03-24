End of the Red Era: Papa Rao's Surrender Marks Maoist Decline in Chhattisgarh

Papa Rao, one of the last senior Maoist commanders, surrendered in Chhattisgarh, marking a notable achievement in the state's fight against Left Wing Extremism. According to officials, his surrender represents a critical blow to an insurgency that has troubled India for decades.

The surrender, which occurred a week before the central government's deadline to combat leftist extremism, highlights a shift towards peace, driven by security measures and rehabilitation plans. Officials emphasized that Rao's departure signals the erosion of Maoist influence, initially strong in areas like the Indravati-Abujhmad forest belt.

Once a formidable opponent, Rao was linked to numerous attacks in the region, including the deadly Tadmetla ambush. His exit exemplifies a broader trend of surrenders affecting the once robust 'Red Corridor.' Comprehensive strategies integrating intelligence operations and developmental programs have contributed to the cascading decline of the Maoist movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)