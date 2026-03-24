Jagan Mohan Reddy Applauds FCRA Renewal for RDT: A Victory of Public Pressure

YSRCP supremo and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the renewal of FCRA permissions for the Rural Development Trust, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their roles in the decision.

Founded by Vincent Ferrer in 1969, RDT is significant for its developmental services in Anantapur, one of India's driest regions. This renewal allows RDT to continue supporting thousands across multiple sectors.

Reddy criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for attempting to claim credit, asserting that public pressure, including protests, led to the FCRA renewal. Accusations of credit appropriation were labeled as publicity stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)