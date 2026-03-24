Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Applauds FCRA Renewal for RDT: A Victory of Public Pressure

On Tuesday, YSRCP leader and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for renewing the FCRA permissions for the Rural Development Trust (RDT). The renewal ensures continuity of vital services by RDT in Anantapur district and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:03 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Applauds FCRA Renewal for RDT: A Victory of Public Pressure
YSRCP
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP supremo and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the renewal of FCRA permissions for the Rural Development Trust, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their roles in the decision.

Founded by Vincent Ferrer in 1969, RDT is significant for its developmental services in Anantapur, one of India's driest regions. This renewal allows RDT to continue supporting thousands across multiple sectors.

Reddy criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for attempting to claim credit, asserting that public pressure, including protests, led to the FCRA renewal. Accusations of credit appropriation were labeled as publicity stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026