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Murder Unveiled: How Suspicion Led to Justice in Jhalawar

In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, Devkripal Meena allegedly murdered his wife and attempted to disguise it as an accident. Investigations revealed the truth through forensic evidence, uncovering wounds inconsistent with an accidental fall. Motive points to marital discord and infidelity. Meena was arrested and additional charges were filed after he resisted arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:31 IST
Murder Unveiled: How Suspicion Led to Justice in Jhalawar
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In a grievous case from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a man stands accused of murdering his wife and attempting to disguise the crime as an accidental fall. Police investigation, bolstered by forensic findings, revealed a chilling narrative that diverged sharply from the initial claims of a mishap.

Devkripal Meena, the accused, was apprehended by authorities following a methodical probe that raised suspicions due to visible injuries on the deceased and preposterous narratives from the in-laws. Forensic teams and technical investigators found inconsistencies at the scene and established a narrative of deliberate foul play.

The investigation was further escalated when Meena resisted arrest, prompting added charges of attempted murder and interference with law enforcement. This development casts a shadow over the motive behind the crime, with marital discord and possible extramarital affairs emerging as potential catalysts.

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