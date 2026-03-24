Murder Unveiled: How Suspicion Led to Justice in Jhalawar

In a grievous case from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, a man stands accused of murdering his wife and attempting to disguise the crime as an accidental fall. Police investigation, bolstered by forensic findings, revealed a chilling narrative that diverged sharply from the initial claims of a mishap.

Devkripal Meena, the accused, was apprehended by authorities following a methodical probe that raised suspicions due to visible injuries on the deceased and preposterous narratives from the in-laws. Forensic teams and technical investigators found inconsistencies at the scene and established a narrative of deliberate foul play.

The investigation was further escalated when Meena resisted arrest, prompting added charges of attempted murder and interference with law enforcement. This development casts a shadow over the motive behind the crime, with marital discord and possible extramarital affairs emerging as potential catalysts.