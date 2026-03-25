Volkswagen Transition: From Cars to Missiles

Volkswagen is considering a strategic shift from automotive production to missile defense endeavors. The German automaker is in discussions with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, marking a potential pivot in its manufacturing operations.

In a separate development, the Anglican clergy pension fund has announced its intent to vote against directors at major banks like NatWest, Santander, and HSBC. The fund criticizes these financial institutions for allegedly not fulfilling their environmental commitments.

Meanwhile, the Bank of London confronts a £2 million penalty for allegedly misleading regulatory bodies about its capital health, including using falsified documents. Furthermore, UK banks and claims specialists are gearing up to legally challenge an £11 billion car finance redress initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)