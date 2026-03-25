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Tamil Nadu Election Handbook Launch: A Step Towards Transparent 2026 Polls

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik will be the chief guest at the launch of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Handbook 2026. The event, followed by a media workshop, emphasizes combating misinformation and highlights the media's role in ensuring fair elections. Tamil Nadu polls are set for April 23, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:40 IST
Tamil Nadu Election Handbook Launch: A Step Towards Transparent 2026 Polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
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Archana Patnaik, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, is scheduled to officiate as the chief guest at the unveiling of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Handbook 2026, a project managed by the Press Information Bureau in Chennai. This significant event will be complemented by a Media Orientation workshop designed to arm journalists with valuable insights needed for the upcoming election process.

In her prior address, Patnaik stressed the Election Commission's commitment to facilitating smooth elections in Tamil Nadu. She called on the media to play an active role in increasing public awareness and collaborating with the Election Commission to ensure the dissemination of accurate information. She pointed out the prevalent issues of misinformation in the modern digital era, with AI contributing to the rapid spread of unverified news. Patnaik appealed to the media to report misinformation promptly, allowing the Election Commission to address it effectively.

Further, Patnaik encouraged voters to engage actively with the democratic process, ensuring that voting remains a pleasant experience with well-equipped polling booths. The state elections are slated for April 23, with votes counted on May 4. The electoral battle is anticipated between the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, spearheaded by AIADMK in coalition with BJP and PMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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