MOSCOW – In a critical blow to Russia's war economy, a fire has erupted at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga following a Ukrainian drone assault. This occurred after a series of strikes aimed at crippling Russian oil export routes.

Recent weeks have seen a surge in drone attacks on key Russian oil infrastructure by Ukraine. Ust-Luga and Primorsk were temporarily forced to suspend crude oil exports due to these threats but had managed to resume operations before the latest disruption.

According to Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, the scale of damage remains unclear. Nevertheless, Russian defense ministry reports indicate the successful downing of 389 Ukrainian drones overnight, underscoring ongoing tensions.