Call for Representation: Support Grows for Umar Khalid's Nomination to the Rajya Sabha

The Rajasthan Muslim Alliance, led by President Mohsin Rashid, has urged the Congress party to nominate jailed activist Umar Khalid for a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan. Rashid pointed to the longstanding lack of Muslim representation in the state's Parliament delegation, stating Khalid's track record as an educated youth leader makes him an ideal candidate.

Rashid emphasized that legal charges should not bar Khalid from political participation until proven guilty, aligning with constitutional provisions. He cited examples of other leaders who faced charges yet contested elections and argued that Khalid should be given the same opportunity to represent the community's interests.

The request comes at a time when the Congress party is facing internal shifts, with some top leaders joining the BJP. However, Rashid assured that Khalid remains a steadfast advocate for grassroots issues, particularly those affecting the Muslim community. He highlighted the demand as not just political but a widespread wish from Rajasthan's Muslims for representation in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)