Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP Over SIR Voter List Controversy
Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of voter roll manipulation in West Bengal, claiming eight lakh names were removed. She demanded transparency from the Election Commission while condemning the alleged adverse impacts of the SIR exercise, including unconfirmed reports of deaths. Banerjee pledged to prevent NRC exercises in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Naxalbari | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the BJP is responsible for the removal of eight lakh names in a recent supplementary voter list.
Speaking at a rally, Banerjee accused the BJP of inflicting hardship through the SIR exercise and demanded immediate access to printed lists for public verification.
Mamata Banerjee also slammed the alleged influence of the BJP on the Election Commission, highlighting unverified deaths and the deletion of minority community names, vowing to prevent any NRC actions in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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