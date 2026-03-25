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Supreme Court Slams Haryana Police Over Mishandling Child Rape Case

The Supreme Court criticized Haryana Police for its handling of a child rape case involving a three-year-old, appointing a Special Investigation Team of women IPS officers for a fair probe. It rebuked the police for reducing the severity of the offense and issued notices for their alleged cover-up attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:17 IST
Supreme Court Slams Haryana Police Over Mishandling Child Rape Case
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The Supreme Court has staunchly criticized the Haryana Police for what it described as a 'shameful' and 'insensitive' handling of a case involving the rape of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram. In response, the court has set up a Special Investigation Team consisting of women IPS officers to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, accompanied by Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, rebuked the police for downgrading the charge to a less severe provision in the FIR under the POCSO Act. The bench also criticized a private hospital doctor for altering their statement on the child's behalf, calling it a disgraceful act.

The court issued show cause notices to Gurugram Police officials for their flawed investigation and summoned the Gurugram Child Welfare Committee to justify their conduct. Furthermore, the case is handed to a senior woman judicial officer in a POCSO court. The incident, involving two months of alleged abuse, was reported by the child's parents in February after the victim confided in her mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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