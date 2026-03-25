Agniveers Recruitment Boost: Shah Urges States for Reserved Job Quotas

In a significant development aimed at supporting Agniveers post-service, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a proactive step by urging state governments to reserve a 20% job quota for them. The appeal, directed to the chief ministers, seeks the integration of these individuals into various state services after they complete their respective four-year terms in 2027.

The letter, disclosed by Sainik Welfare Department director Brigadier Madan Sheel Sharma (Retd), suggests roles spanning across a spectrum of professions including forest guards, mining guards, police constables, firefighters, mounted police, jail wardens, Special Police Officers, and the state disaster response force. Haryana has emerged as the pioneer in this initiative, already enacting the reservations in several uniformed services, setting an example for others.

Following Haryana's precedent, Uttarakhand has promptly announced similar reservations, showcasing a positive reception to Shah's recommendations. This strategic move is intended to ensure that Agniveers have opportunities for smooth reintegration into civilian life, reflecting a commitment to their welfare and future prospects.