Artillery Ambush: Averted Near the Line of Control

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir successfully mitigated a potential threat on Wednesday with the disposal of a live artillery shell found in the forests near Baramulla district's Line of Control. The potentially dangerous discovery prompted immediate action by local law enforcement.

Upon receiving credible information, a police team swiftly arrived at the Kalgai forest area to assess and secure the region. Taking all necessary precautions, officials ensured the vicinity was safe while preparing for shell disposal.

Specialists from the Bomb Disposal Squad of Baramulla Police expertly neutralized the shell, adhering to established safety protocols, thereby averting any possible risk to residents and military personnel in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)