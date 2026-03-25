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High Court Grants Bail in Alleged Exploitation Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. They are implicated in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court had previously stayed their arrest, requiring cooperation with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:29 IST
High Court Grants Bail in Alleged Exploitation Case
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The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. They face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The bail decision was issued by Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha.

Earlier, on February 27, the court had stayed the seer's arrest, pending the pronouncement of its order. The allegations involve the sexual harassment of minors, prompting an FIR at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj, following a POCSO court's directions.

The court has directed both accused to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation as part of their bail conditions. The case centers on claims of sexual exploitation of young disciples by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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