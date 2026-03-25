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Controversy Ignites Over Central Armed Police Forces Bill 2026

The government introduced the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha amid opposition protests. The bill aims to unify legal frameworks across CAPF forces, but opponents argue it challenges legislative competence and involves financial burdens. Parliament's authority is defended, despite concerns over judicial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:57 IST
Controversy Ignites Over Central Armed Police Forces Bill 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday tabled the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing its necessity despite opposition concerns.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai assured the bill wouldn't alter the CAPF governance structure. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju upheld Parliament's legislative authority amidst judicial challenges.

Opposition members criticized the bill's potential to erode judicial oversight and impose financial burdens, while proponents defended the legislative competence of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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