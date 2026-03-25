Controversy Ignites Over Central Armed Police Forces Bill 2026

The government on Wednesday tabled the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing its necessity despite opposition concerns.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai assured the bill wouldn't alter the CAPF governance structure. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju upheld Parliament's legislative authority amidst judicial challenges.

Opposition members criticized the bill's potential to erode judicial oversight and impose financial burdens, while proponents defended the legislative competence of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)