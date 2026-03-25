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Parliament Approves Transgender Rights Amendment, Redefining Protections

The Indian Parliament has passed an amendment to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2019, excluding social orientations from its scope and emphasizing protection based on biological issues. The bill aims to ensure legal recognition and mainstream integration for transgender individuals, despite opposition concerns about vague provisions and inadequate consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:40 IST
Parliament Approves Transgender Rights Amendment, Redefining Protections
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  • India

In a significant legislative move, the Indian Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill amending the existing law on transgender rights, focusing explicitly on protections tied to biological issues rather than social orientations.

The amendment, which revises the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2019, received approval from both Houses, signifying the government's commitment to integrating transgender individuals into mainstream society.

Despite backing from the ruling party, the bill faced criticism for excluding other sexual identities from its ambit, with opposition MPs calling for greater consultation and clarity on its risky provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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