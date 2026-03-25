Release Call: UN Demands Libyan Activist's Freedom

The United Nations Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has demanded the immediate release of political activist Al-Mahdi Abdulati, who was detained last week in the port city of Misrata. Abdulati was reportedly held by the Internal Security Agency, which functions under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

UNSMIL noted that Abdulati's detention aligns with a recurring pattern of abuses by Libyan security forces. Abdulati, a critic of the GNU's handling of public spending and security, has actively voiced his opinions on social media and local TV channels. Neither the GNU nor the agency has commented on UNSMIL's statement.

Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been riddled with political unrest and division, which intensified post-2014 into rival eastern and western administrations. The UN has urged Libyan authorities to reform security practices and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)