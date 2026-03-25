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Manoj Tiwary Faces Uncertain Political Future After TMC Snub

Manoj Tiwary, former cricketer and state minister, was excluded from TMC's candidate list for the 2026 West Bengal elections. He confirmed an offer from BJP but is undecided about his political future. Tiwary, expressing disappointment, recalled joining TMC for Mamata Banerjee and emphasized his dedication to serving people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:20 IST
Manoj Tiwary Faces Uncertain Political Future After TMC Snub
Manoj Tiwary
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Tiwary, a former Indian cricketer and current state minister, finds himself in political limbo after being excluded from the Trinamool Congress's candidate list for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. On Wednesday, Tiwary confirmed receiving an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yet he remains undecided about his next move, declaring that time will be the ultimate decider.

As the sitting MLA from Shibpur and a minister of state for sports, Tiwary's exclusion came as the TMC opted for Dr. Rana Chatterjee in his constituency. Expressing disappointment, Tiwary spoke about his commitment to public service, having transitioned from cricket to politics upon personal invitation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during prior elections.

Despite the setback, Tiwary remains positive about his contributions, citing support from the Shibpur constituents for his work. The decision to switch parties remains crucial, especially with BJP's existing cadre of former cricketers like Ashok Dinda. Yet, Tiwary expresses uncertainty, highlighting his team-first mindset from cricket, reflecting on his illustrious sporting career spanning domestic and international fronts.

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