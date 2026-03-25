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Digital Deception: Elderly Defrauded of 25 Lakhs in Power Bill Scam

A 78-year-old Mumbai woman lost over Rs 25 lakh to a scammer posing as an electricity company employee. The fraudster accessed her phone through a malicious file sent on WhatsApp, leading to unauthorized bank transactions. The incident highlights the dangers of digital schemes targeting the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:48 IST
Digital Deception: Elderly Defrauded of 25 Lakhs in Power Bill Scam
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In a disheartening case of digital fraud, a 78-year-old woman from Mumbai was swindled out of over Rs 25 lakh. The cunning fraudster posed as an electricity company employee to gain access to her mobile phone through a malicious file delivered via WhatsApp.

The elderly victim, who resides in Mumbai's Four Bungalows area, had requested a name change on her electricity bill. While she was visiting relatives in Kerala, the scammer contacted her, claiming to complete the name change with a minimal fee. Trusting the caller, she followed their instructions, allowing them access to sensitive information.

Once access was granted, the fraudster made unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account. After realizing the deceit, she reported the crime and lodged a formal complaint upon her return to Mumbai. Authorities have registered a case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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