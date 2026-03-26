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Swift Justice: Death Penalty in Kushinagar for Horrific Crime

A local court in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, swiftly sentenced Pintu alias Koyal to death for raping and murdering a minor. Following a nine-day investigation, the court convicted Koyal under the POCSO Act and sentenced him to death, underscoring the swift judicial process in this tragic case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:05 IST
Swift Justice: Death Penalty in Kushinagar for Horrific Crime
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a 22-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a minor, highlighting the expedited judicial process under the POCSO Act. The case unfolded rapidly following the victim's disappearance and subsequent discovery of his body near a village temple.

Identified as Pintu alias Koyal from Hiranhi Been Toli, the accused faced a swift legal procedure, with police completing their investigation in just nine days. The charge sheet, filed on March 7, outlined violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

The court, after examining witnesses on a day-to-day basis, delivered a verdict within 13 working days. The case underscores the efficiency of the judicial system in addressing heinous crimes, culminating in a death sentence and a substantial financial penalty for the accused.

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