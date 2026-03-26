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Deceptive Recruitment: African Nationals Caught in the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

Zimbabwe announced that 15 citizens died after recruitment into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Fraudulent schemes lure Africans with fake job promises, leading to forced combat. The government is seeking to bring 66 survivors home. Other African nations report similar recruitment strategies impacting their citizens in the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:53 IST
Deceptive Recruitment: African Nationals Caught in the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe revealed on Wednesday that 15 of its nationals have been killed after being unwittingly recruited into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Government officials warned of growing fraudulent schemes exploiting job-seeking Africans, including those from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, lured by fake employment promises but forced into combat.

Information Minister Zhemu Soda announced that Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to repatriate 66 citizens still in the conflict area. These victims, attracted by the allure of attractive salaries and safe working conditions, found their travel documents confiscated and were thrust into life-threatening combat situations with little to no training.

The deception extends beyond Zimbabwe. Reports from South Africa indicate similar recruitment scams, with two citizens confirmed dead. An intelligence dossier in Kenya suggested up to 1,000 Kenyans were misled into frontline roles. According to Ukrainian officials, over 1,700 Africans may have been recruited, spotlighting the global reach of these schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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