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Senegal Fights to Reclaim Africa Cup of Nations Title

Senegal appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to regain the Africa Cup of Nations title. The Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of its title, awarding it to Morocco after a controversial final. The process might take months, highlighting issues in soccer governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:25 IST
Senegal Fights to Reclaim Africa Cup of Nations Title
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Senegal has officially filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reclaim its Africa Cup of Nations title. The process follows last week's decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to revoke Senegal's victory, awarding it instead to host nation Morocco.

The controversy stems from a chaotic final in January, where Senegal walked off the field after Morocco was awarded a penalty in the closing moments. While the penalty was saved and Senegal eventually triumphed in extra time, CAF's appeal judges decided to strip Senegal's title as a penalty for their protest.

This high-profile case highlights tension within African soccer politics, with Senegal questioning potential corruption in CAF's decision. As the appeal unfolds, CAS indicates that a verdict could be months away, stressing the necessity for a fair yet swift process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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