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Uttar Pradesh Announces Extended Holiday for Ram Navami Festivities

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an additional public holiday on March 27 for Ram Navami celebrations, emphasizing the convenience and safety of devotees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Lord Ram's ideals as guidance for society and urged harmonious festivities. Administrative measures ensure smooth observance across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Announces Extended Holiday for Ram Navami Festivities
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The Uttar Pradesh government declared an additional public holiday on March 27, coinciding with Ram Navami festivities, enhancing convenience and safety for devotees visiting temples. March 26 was already a declared holiday for the occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended festive greetings, emphasizing Lord Ram as an emblem of truth, sacrifice, and righteousness, inspiring societal and governance ideals like justice and harmony. The leader urged citizens to embrace Lord Ram's values, reflecting patience and duty even in tough times, embodying 'Ram Rajya.'

Officials were instructed to ensure orderly festival management, with priority on cleanliness, security, and facilitating public welfare activities, underscoring the spirit of service and cultural values, as stated in an official release.

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