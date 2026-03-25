Uttar Pradesh Announces Extended Holiday for Ram Navami Festivities
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an additional public holiday on March 27 for Ram Navami celebrations, emphasizing the convenience and safety of devotees. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Lord Ram's ideals as guidance for society and urged harmonious festivities. Administrative measures ensure smooth observance across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government declared an additional public holiday on March 27, coinciding with Ram Navami festivities, enhancing convenience and safety for devotees visiting temples. March 26 was already a declared holiday for the occasion.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended festive greetings, emphasizing Lord Ram as an emblem of truth, sacrifice, and righteousness, inspiring societal and governance ideals like justice and harmony. The leader urged citizens to embrace Lord Ram's values, reflecting patience and duty even in tough times, embodying 'Ram Rajya.'
Officials were instructed to ensure orderly festival management, with priority on cleanliness, security, and facilitating public welfare activities, underscoring the spirit of service and cultural values, as stated in an official release.
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ram Navami: Embracing the Ideals of Lord Ram
Tragedy Strikes at Narmada Ghat: Devotees Drown
Ceremonial Flag Hoisting at Ram Janmabhoomi Temples Marks Cultural Reverence
Grand Flag Hoisting Ceremonies Unveil New Temples in Ram Janmabhoomi
Spiritual Farewell: Alvida Jumma Prayers Unite Devotees